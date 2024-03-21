Former Ethan's restaurant goes up for rent in Lincoln Business Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Built in 1988, the popular Damon’s American Restaurant in Lincoln has operated with exceptional taking since first opening their doors.

Located alongside it, on Doddington Road within the Lyndon Business Park, and operating as a separate restaurant business, is Ethan's Restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The superb fully fitted restaurant, which provides 140 covers across 3,643 sq. ft., is now available to let via leisure property specialists Fleurets and is on the market at Nil Premium. A new free of tie lease is available on flexible terms.

Exterior image of Ethans Restaurant

In 2016, Ethan's was refitted as a high quality Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant and traded up until the pandemic at £12-14k per week. It has not reopened and is now being made available for a new operator to create and build a new concept.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North said, “This really is a fantastic opportunity – it’s very rare you see a high quality fit out in a vacant restaurant. It is a turn key unit in pristine condition located next to probably the busiest restaurant in Lincolnshire. There is no doubt the trade is there, it just needs a fresh new offer with a quality operation and the potential is huge.”