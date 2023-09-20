Former owner of fish and chip shop in Boston fined for various food hygiene offences
Yasin Nabi, who ran the Pisces chippy on Fenside Road, Boston until March this year, admitted that he had not met basic standards of cleanliness and hygiene over the course of several months in 2022.
A statement from Boston Borough Council said: “Problems found by Environmental Health Officers included dirty walls, floors, ceilings, work surfaces and equipment, mouldy food, chicken and kebab meat being stored at unsafe temperatures, fridges not working and flies on food and food preparation surfaces.”
The council said the same conditions were found on three separate occasions between July and October 2022. Magistrates imposed fines and costs totalling £2,972 and banned Nabi from operating a food business.
Commenting afterwards Coun Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental said: “The public have a right to expect safe food, and we as a council work hard to safeguard Boston residents’ health and wellbeing. This case reinforces the message that we will not hesitate to prosecute food businesses that show a disregard for the safety of their customers – food safety standards are there for a reason.”
He said the prohibition order should serve as a warning that the council would act to keep residents safe.
Pisces Fish and Chips is under new ownership. Mr Nabi did not respond when approached for comment.