Former RAF barracks going to auction

The old military dormitories known as Willow Tree House on Newtoft Business Park near Market Rasen will have a guide price of over £90,000 in the livestreamed auction on July 10.

Ian Tudor, commercial auctions director at auctioneers Bond Wolfe, explained that the freehold property stands on a site extending to approximately 0.5 acres.

Mr Tudor said: “This is a detached former dormitory block over two storeys, with 18 rooms on the ground floor, 19 rooms on the first floor and multiple shower and bathroom facilities.

“The accommodation extends to approximately 10,000 sq ft and requires refurbishment throughout, but it is also considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses or a complete redevelopment, subject to planning permission.”

The property forms part of a former military barracks now known as Newtoft Business Park set in the countryside five miles from Market Rasen town centre.

Mr Tudor added that offers in excess of the guide price may be considered prior to the auction.

The former barracks are among 197 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday July 10.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to be able to bid visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/, email [email protected] or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.

1 . Example tiolets and washrooms.jpg Toilets and washrooms in the old barracks. Photo: ugc

2 . Interior room example 4.jpg A room in the old RAF barracks. Photo: ugc