The former Blanchards Coffee Shop | Photo: Ellis Karran

A former café in the heart of Sleaford could soon be converted into a new dental practice.

Plans to transform the former Blanchards Coffee shop, situated at the corner of Boston Road and Southgate, have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

The beloved local coffee house announced it would be closing for good in February 2023, after more than 101 years in business.

On Facebook, one of the owners wrote: “It is with sadness that I have to inform you that Blanchards Coffee Shop will cease trading on Friday, February 24. I’d like to thank you all for your support and custom over the years.”

The proposed floor plan | Image: NKDC

Under this new venture, the Grade II listed premises are said to include two surgery rooms, a reception and waiting area, a decontamination room, and disabled toilets.

According to planning documents, the proposed works will include removing a modern blockwork non-structural wall and installing exposed brickwork to form a new disabled toilet.

Stud work and plasterboard will be installed to create a new surgery, with vinyl flooring throughout. The modern kitchen area and fittings will be removed to create a new surgery and decontamination room.

During a recent Health Scrutiny Committee meeting at Lincolnshire County Council, it was revealed that only 25 per cent of people across the county could access an NHS dentist in the second half of 2023, meaning three out of every four people in the county did not have access.

Representatives from the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) told councillors that access to dental services “still remains a challenge” in Lincolnshire.

Recent reports indicate that there are only 51 dental practices across Lincolnshire, with only four of them located in North Kesteven.

It is currently undisclosed whether the newly proposed dental surgery will serve private or NHS patients.