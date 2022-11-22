The formerly derelict Woodhall Spa Baths have been given a makeover thanks to a labour of love by a beauty business.

Julie and Wendy of renew.

Expressions Hair and Beauty have moved to the former Woodhall Spa Baths on Coronation Road following a determined effort by the business owners Wendy Griffin and Julie Charles, as well as GN Construction Ltd.

After many trials and tribulations including bat rehoming, planning issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, Expressions, who are now called re:new Hair and Beauty by Expressions, have finally relocated from the premises on Tattershall Road.

The Spa Baths is a historic building which gave Woodhall Spa its name, due to the discovery of therapeutic spa waters in 1821, and would attract hundreds of visitors to Woodhall Spa

It closed in 1983 after the shaft leading to the well unfortunately collapsed.

Wendy and Julie, from re:new, decided as they were looking to move to a larger premises, that the Spa Baths would be ideal and set about breathing new life into the building.

Wendy said: “It’s been a very exciting, rollercoaster of a journey! It has taken a lot of vision and determination from its early stages in the project, to transforming a derelict, unloved, run down building into a fantastic new space, with a brand new salon complete with beauty rooms.”

Now the project has been completed, clients will have access to the same oﬀer of hair services, beauty treatments and wellness classes, and the business has also added a brand new Gym and Studio facility called re:new Mind and Body at your Gym.

Wendy added: “Wellness is really important to us and so by adding this element really complements what we already do. In today’s busy and unsettled world, it is vital to take time out and relax and being located in the woods gives you a real sense of calm and tranquility”.

Julie said: “It’s great to move into such a unique Woodhall building and breathe new life into it.

"We are excited to be contributing to the next chapter of the history of the Spa for our clientele and the local community.

"We know our clients will enjoy and benefit from their treatments in a modern environment set within the same building where past communities used to come and take the waters.”