Forrester Boyd launches The Bradbury Foundation to support local communities

Forrester Boyd Chartered Accountants are proud to announce the launch of The Bradbury Foundation, a charitable trust established to support local communities and carry forward the legacy of the late Lee Bradbury, a revered partner of the firm.

The Bradbury Foundation is set to provide much-needed financial aid to local charities, not-for-profit organisations, and community projects within a 25-mile radius of Forrester Boyd’s offices in Grimsby, Louth, Scunthorpe, Skegness, Beverley, and Lincoln. This new charity aims to spark real, sustainable change in the areas the firm has proudly served for decades.

Lee Bradbury, who tragically passed away on 12 August 2022 at the age of 40, was the Partner and Chairman of Forrester Boyd’s Louth office. Lee’s dynamic personality, coupled with his professional excellence, left an indelible mark on colleagues, clients, and friends alike. The Bradbury Foundation now stands as a tribute to his memory, encapsulating his generous spirit and deep commitment to the community.

Reflecting on the motivation behind the foundation, Trustee and Chair Philip George shared:"We wanted to create a lasting legacy for Lee, and what better way to do so than by establishing a foundation in his memory that supports the local community. This foundation reflects Lee’s spirit and the positive impact he made.”

Trustees: Alison Mitchell, Carrie Jensen & Philip George

Forrester Boyd has a rich history of community involvement, and The Bradbury Foundation is set to amplify this commitment. Signature fundraising events such as the firm’s annual Golf Day and the highly anticipated Annual Professionals Christmas Quiz are key to raising funds for the foundation. At the most recent Golf Day, held in September, an incredible £6,500 was raised, providing a significant boost for the foundation’s launch.

Alison Mitchell, Trustee, emphasised the importance of working together:"We are uniting with local professionals, businesses, and clients to champion community projects through The Bradbury Foundation. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work."

The Bradbury Foundation aims to be more than just a charity; it seeks to be a driving force for positive change across Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire. Through targeted financial support, the foundation will help fuel charitable initiatives that enhance social welfare and promote sustainable development.

As Trustee Carrie Jensen puts it: "By focusing our efforts on initiatives that enhance social welfare and well-being, we don't just fund projects — we're fuelling a movement."

To learn more about the Bradbury Foundation or to find out how to contribute or get involved, visit www.thebradburyfoundation.org