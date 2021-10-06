Four major awards as Louth beauty salon celebrates 23 years of trading

Elysium salon owners, Rachael Nurrish-Walker and Liz McCluskie

One of the salon’s owners, Rachael Nurrish-Walker, told the Leader: “Elysium celebrates 23 years of trading in October, which in itself is a massive milestone for an independent business.

“We have just been awarded four British Hair and Beauty Awards in the East Midlands sector: Gold for Beauty Salon of the Year; Silver for Top Rated Salon of the Year; Silver for Excellence in Customer Service; and Bronze for Community Champion of the Year.

“After 18 months of uncertainty and closures, we are grateful to our clients for their continued support.

“We are pleased that in an industry with so much competition we still stand out because of our high standards of treatment, customer service, and experience in treatment as well as knowledge in recommending the correct products from our professional brands.”

The salon, which recently welcomed two more beauty therapists to the team, is marking their milestone with a range of special offers, including discounts until Saturday October 9, and a massive Clarins prize draw.