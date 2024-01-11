The largest law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire has increased its expertise with four new industry professionalsOrren Watts, Lucy Riley, Nick Alstrom and Rebecca Watson have been appointed by Wilkin Chapman to join its offices in Grimsby, Beverley and Lincoln.

Real estate solicitor, Orren Watts, has been working in law for over four years, starting his career on a training contract in Eastbourne. He then moved to a North Lincolnshire-based law firm, before joining Wilkin Chapman in September 2023.

Orren Watts, real estate solicitor at the Beverley office, said:

“Having grown up in North East Lincolnshire, I have good knowledge of the local area which I think is a real benefit to our clients. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into things - there are great opportunities to progress here to develop my skills and build a great career in law.

“I work closely with clients to deliver the legal outcomes and solutions they require, building great relationships to help them to achieve their business goals from a legal perspective. I also maintain a vision of the clients’ wants and needs throughout, ensuring that this remains a priority.”

Dispute resolution solicitor Lucy Riley has been appointed by Wilkin Chapman to provide pragmatic, professional advice to help the firm’s clients to resolve complex disputes. She entered the industry as a litigation paralegal with a firm in York, completing a litigation training contract and qualifying into their dispute resolution department in 2022. She then joined the team at Wilkin Chapman in October 2023.

Lucy Riley, dispute resolution solicitor at the Grimsby office, said:

“Within my role, I provide pragmatic advice to resolve disputes in the most cost-efficient and time-efficient manner for our valued clients. I have dealt with a lot of varied disputes, and have a keen interest in property, commercial and construction disputes - expertise that I am thrilled to bring to the Wilkin Chapman team.

“I’m really looking forward to working on higher complexity cases and learning new skills. This is such a great opportunity for me to develop my knowledge and skillset across a range of specialisms within dispute resolution, and to help our clients achieve the results they’ve been looking for.”

Nick Alstrom brings over five years of public sector experience at North East Lincolnshire Council to Wilkin Chapman, joining the regulatory team November 2023. As well as advising on regulatory law, he will also be working on GDPR and data protection issues, as well as councillor disputes and new procurement legislation.

Nick Alstrom, regulatory solicitor at the Grimsby office, said:

“Everyone has been very welcoming and friendly during my first few weeks, and I’ve settled in really well. I’m getting involved with councillor disputes, as well as reviewing the new upcoming procurement legislation to become the ‘go-to person’ for the team. My focus will be advising clients on data protection and information law.

“I’m local to the Grimsby area so I’m a friendly face, which I hope our clients will appreciate. Working at the council for over five years, I’ve seen how a lot of things work behind the scenes from the public sector side, which I think will benefit both the Wilkin Chapman team and our clients. I’m also keen to contribute my knowledge of procurement legislation, subsidy control and other public sector commercial considerations.”

Rebecca has a wealth of experience in dealing with an eclectic range of complex work types, such as; multi-million pound commercial contractual disputes, commercial property and agricultural disputes, TOLATA claims and Inheritance Act disputes.

Rebecca Watson, senior solicitor in dispute resolution at the Lincoln office, said:

“I’m really happy to be part of the team at Wilkin Chapman. I look forward to progressing my career with such a supportive firm and group of people, and striving for the best possible outcome for all of our clients, old and new.”

With over 400 partners and staff located across a network of legal offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth, Wilkin Chapman is the largest law firm in the Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire area and it ranks as the 111th largest firm in the UK, with offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth. Wilkin Chapman provides trusted legal and insolvency advice to both private and commercial clients who are based locally, nationally and internationally.