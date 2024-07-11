Fourth award nomination this year for Sanyukta Shrestha

Sanyukta Shrestha has been named as a finalist for ‘Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year’ in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. Photo: Kat Sadler KMGS Photography

​A sustainable Hagworthingham designer has picked up her fourth award nomination this year alone.

Sanyukta Shrestha has been names as a finalist for ‘Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year’ by Lincolnshire Business Excellence awards 2024, the second year in a row she has been nominated for this award.

The judging panel evaluated over 200 entries across 11 categories, ultimately selecting the top businesses to recognise and celebrate their achievements across the country. The awards specifically acknowledge their resilience and outstanding business acumen, which has contributed to the growth and development of the local community.

Sanyukta said: “I am honoured to be the finalist for Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year’.

"This is the fourth award nomination already this year and I feel blessed to be chosen as one of the best in the country and grateful for all our brides, well-wishers, family and the team in UK and Nepal for believing in my vision.”

The awards evening will take place tomorrow (Friday), at the Lincoln Assembly Rooms, Bailgate.

Ashish Shrestha, Co –founder and Managing Director added: “We are delighted that ‘Sanyukta Shrestha’ has been shortlisted for an ‘Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year’ Award again this year.

"To be recognised alongside other leading and long-established businesses beyond the bridal industry is a testament to her dedication and commitment towards sustainability.

"We believe sustainable enterprises are the future of any business and we’re incredibly proud to be believing in her ethical values and investingour efforts to deliver a tangible impact for animal welfare, local community and the planet.”

This year, Sanyukta Shrestha has nominated for ‘Wedding Boutique of the year 2024’, ‘Best Wedding Outfit designer 2024’, and ‘Bridal Buyer - Sustainability Award 2024’ in the Asian Wedding Awards – as well as winning Highly Commended Best Wedding Outfit Designer 2024.

She was also invited to 10 Downing Street for then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s to celebrate the UK Nepal friendship treaty.