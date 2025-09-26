Fowler Welch wins TCS&D Environmental and Sustainability Award

Spalding-based Fowler Welch, a leading UK supply chain and logistics expert, specialising in flexible and cost-effective chilled supply chain services, and part of Culina Group, is proud to announce it has won the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the 2025 TCS&D Awards.

The award recognises Fowler Welch’s outstanding commitment to reducing its environmental impact and its ambitious goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Through a series of practical and innovative initiatives, the business has significantly improved energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions across its operations.

At its Spalding warehouse, Fowler Welch has delivered a major transformation by installing a state-of-the-art ammonia refrigeration plant, replacing outdated HFC systems. Ammonia, a natural refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential, has dramatically improved cooling performance while reducing the site’s environmental footprint.

Wider additional measures include the introduction of LED lighting, insulated rapid doors, and air barriers, as well as the creation of insulated office spaces to reduce heat loss. These upgrades have reduced daily power consumption from 3,150 kWh to approximately 1,000 kWh, resulting in a daily carbon saving of around 382 kg, equivalent to planting thousands of trees.

Joel Evans (left) and Yasmin Quinn (middle left) from Fowler Welch receive their Award

Commenting on the award, Steve Winwood, CEO – Culina Group Chilled Division said: “We are delighted to receive the TCS&D Environmental and Sustainability Award. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and our belief that sustainability must be embedded at every level of our business. By investing in innovative technologies and working collaboratively across the supply chain, we aim to inspire others to take action and make a meaningful impact.”

The TCS&D Awards celebrate excellence in the temperature-controlled storage and distribution sector. The Environmental and Sustainability category honours organisations that demonstrate measurable progress in reducing their environmental footprint through innovation, leadership, and long-term commitment.

Fowler Welch’s sustainability strategy is aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and supported by a cross-functional project team within Culina Group. The company actively engages with customers, suppliers, and industry experts to share best practices and foster a culture of environmental stewardship.