Free advertising offered to small businesses by Boston Borough Council

Small Business Saturday returns next month.

Following success in previous years, the council will once again be offering free promotions on its Facebook pages (Boston Borough Council and Visit Boston) as part of Small Business Saturday, which this year falls on December 4.

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local -online, in offices and in stores.

Portfolio holder for town centre services, Coun Tracey Abbott, said: “I am very pleased that we are able to offer free advertising for small businesses, with a potential of reaching thousands of would-be customers.

“We always like to support local business, but we are especially excited to be able to provide support through this platform after everything that has been happening over the last two years, small businesses need all of our support more than ever.

“It is important to support local businesses and I am glad we can help to promote them in this way.”

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to send a few words to the council about their business, any special offers, activities or promotions they might be offering on the day, or just a few details of the goods or superb services they offer, plus the name and address of their business and a picture to illustrate it. Details should be emailed to [email protected] no later than 12pm on Wednesday, December 1.