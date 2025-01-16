Free eco-savings workshop for businesses in north Lincolnshire this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Small and medium-sized enterprises aiming to cut costs and carbon emissions are invited to a fully funded event at an eco-friendly farm shop near Kirton Lindsey.

Businesses in North Lincolnshire and West Lindsey with ambitions for greener growth can take advantage of a fully funded workshop on Wednesday 19 February.

The three-hour session, from Business Lincolnshire – the government-funded business support service for Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland – will explore ways small and medium-sized enterprises can reduce costs, cut carbon emissions, and boost their reputations.

Running from 9am to 12pm, the workshop takes place at the award-winning Uncle Henry’s farm shop and café, near Kirton Lindsey. Led by PECT sustainability consultant David Knight, it promises to demystify Net Zero jargon and provide practical ideas that businesses can put into action straightaway. Businesses will also have the chance to quiz David with sector-specific questions.

A Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshop in Grantham, PECT

After the workshop, attendees can enjoy a networking lunch with other local businesses in the on-site café. They will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour from the Uncle Henry’s team, showcasing how the farm has increased biodiversity and is now run entirely on renewable energy.

The business is now 155% self-sufficient in electricity, having embraced anaerobic digestion and wind and solar energy to provide heat and power for the pig buildings, farm shop and butchery, plus electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Previous workshop attendee Steve Holliday, SHEQ Compliance Officer at Grimsby-based Technica Ltd, said: “Having struggled with how Net Zero will apply to SMEs in the real world, the Net Zero and decarbonisation workshops presented by David Knight really unlocked this subject.

“David drilled down to what SMEs actually needed to be looking at, rather than grand statements that only large organisations could action.”

The Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme is available to SMEs located in the following council areas: City of Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, West Lindsey and Rutland.

Each business undergoes an onboarding process to confirm eligibility and ensure that workshops can be tailored to those attending.

Find out more about the Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme at the Business Lincolnshire website (https://www.businesslincolnshire.com/) or reserve your workshop place on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cut-costs-boost-reputation-net-zero-made-simple-tickets-1098776131989