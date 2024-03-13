Sound Advice Hearing's free hearing open events.

The Sound Advice Hearing Open Events are the ideal opportunity for residents to meet with expert audiologists who will run a free hearing test for you and discuss the latest in technology to improve your hearing.These Open Events also give you the opportunity to take advantage of special pricing across a range of hearing aids, which Sound Advice Hearing audiologists will discuss with you.

Sound Advice Hearing work with several world leading manufacturers, allowing you to choose what is right for you, your lifestyle, and your wants and needs.

Here in Horncastle, the open event is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday (March 18 and 19).