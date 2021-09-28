Free programme for Lincolnshire farmers ahead of funding changes

Farm for the Future programme.

The #FarmForTheFuture programme is being delivered by the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) for those facing the loss of the Basic Payment Scheme by 2027.

The scheme – which acts as a financial safety net for farmers – is being phased out as part of the introduction of the Environment Land Management Scheme (ELMS).

Through workshops and one-to-one support, the #FarmForTheFuture programme will help farmers prepare for the upcoming changes and discover opportunities within the ELMS that may financially and practically benefit their operation.

LRSN’s head of charity Amy Thomas said: “LRSN is pleased to be able to work with The Prince’s Countryside Fund to provide this free support for up to 50 farming families across Lincolnshire. The programme will take a whole farm and whole family, holistic approach, tailored to individual needs. If you would like to find out more, or to take part in the programme, please contact LRSN. We are here for you.”

Any tenant or owner-occupied farm currently in receipt of the Basic Payment Scheme is eligible to join the programme. Applications should be received by Friday, October 1.