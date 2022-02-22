Free promotional packages announced for Rasen and Caistor businesses

Caistor Market Place blooming last summer

West Lindsey District Council has been able to enhance the presence of their market towns, with new and enhanced promotional pages on local tourism website, www.lovelincolnshirewolds.com, in a bid to increase visitor numbers and footfall in their town centres.

Vice chairman of the prosperous communities committee, Coun John McNeill, said: “Following on from the necessary and important work we have already begun in our town centres, and the joint work we have begun with social media experts “Maybe Tech,” this is a another tool to further enhance local businesses in our area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a council, we are committed to helping to strengthen all of our local businesses as much as we can, and providing a further promotional tool is another element to this.

“At a time when businesses are looking to build back from the challenges of lockdowns, now is the time to showcase what our district has to offer and help our businesses and towns prosper.”

‘Love Caistor’ and ‘Love Market Rasen’ will provide information on places to eat, shop and stay, as well as things to do in the area, with businesses outside of these categories also welcome to create a listing.

New branding has also been created that reflects the Love Lincolnshire Wolds character, demonstrating how the area now covers all six market towns that sit on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, which is an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

Faye Pudney, visitor economy project officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This free promotional package offers a fantastic opportunity to further demonstrate to locals and visitors alike what Caistor and Market Rasen have to offer.

“Many people are still not aware of the many local restaurants and independent shops that sit beautifully in the area and now is the time to change this for good.

“Both Caistor and Market Rasen have fascinating histories with many interesting stories, which we hope we can also bring to life through these new marketing opportunities.”

Faye added: “If you are a business within the Market Rasen and Caistor area, I invite you to create a listing on the details below, or get in touch and we will happily assist you in creating a free listing to become a part of this exciting marketing opportunity.”

The news of the promotional website has been welcomed by Market Rasen District councillor and Town Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney.

He said: “As a councillor and resident of Market Rasen, I know how committed and passionate our local businesses are.

“Being able to help promote these independent establishments will increase the chances of bringing more people to the area, encouraging more people to spend locally, and creating a bond between these local businesses and visitors that will last a lifetime.”

It is hoped that Love Caistor and Love Market Rasen will go live this spring.

In preparation, businesses in Caistor, Market Rasen and the surrounding area are invited to list their business for free on the Love Lincolnshire Wolds website.

Being listed will be supported by: enhanced website promotion, marketing campaigns (national, regional and local), digital marketing campaigns, social media promotion, and PR campaigns.

To create a listing, head to the website at https://lovelincolnshirewolds.com/register/business.

Alternatively, email [email protected] and they can help create a listing for you.

Love Lincolnshire Wolds and its website (www.lovelincolnshirewolds.com) is managed by East Lindsey District Council, supported by West Lindsey District Council.