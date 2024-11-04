Free training for East Lindsey businesses from PAB Sema4’s Global Gateway Programme thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

PAB Sema4 has been allocated extra funding to support additional Lincolnshire businesses after the success of its Global Gateway Programme.

The scheme - designed to amplify growth across Lincolnshire's business community by equipping local companies with essential skills for international success - surpassed outcome targets and received fantastic feedback from customers.

Now the programme is receiving extra funding to support businesses in East Lindsey – and organisers are calling for local companies to come forward to take advantage of it.

E-commerce & Marketing Specialist Advisor at PAB Sema4, Nigel Garner, said: “Leveraging a rich foundation of academic insight, hands-on expertise, and cross-disciplinary research, this programme is designed to equip people with practical competencies required to excel in the international arena. Ideal for professionals overseeing multicultural teams within logistics or manufacturing, those immersed in the intricacies of sales and marketing, or navigating the complexities of international markets, Global Gateway offers strategies and tools to enhance effectiveness in a global setting.”

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the programme is free to eligible businesses in East Lindsey and is designed to boost economic growth and community development.

Intercultural Communication Trainer and Advisor at PAB Sema4, Iwona Lebiedowicz, said: “We are delighted to offer this exciting programme of courses for professionals, giving them the opportunity to harness the latest research, innovation and thinking that the PAB Sema4 team has to offer. Across the UK, many people work in cross-cultural settings, engaging with remote or international teams. However, the messages we send are not always the messages received, as national culture influences our thoughts, behaviours, and communication methods.”

Research indicates that poor customer service costs UK businesses over £37 billion annually, as dissatisfied customers switch to competitors or discontinue services.

According to PwC, 59% of UK consumers would stop doing business with a company after several bad experiences, and 17% would switch after just one poor experience. Retaining customers is significantly less expensive than acquiring new ones, so poor service has a direct, negative impact on long-term profitability and customer acquisition costs.

Studies show that poor customer service costs UK hospitality businesses over £5 billion annually. With customers increasingly sharing their experiences online, negative reviews due to poor service can directly reduce bookings, particularly for small to mid-sized businesses that rely on positive word-of-mouth. In the hospitality sector, 69% of customers are unlikely to return after a poor service experience.

Research from the Institute of Customer Service shows that one in three UK customers will share a poor customer service experience online or with friends and family. Negative word-of-mouth and reviews can deter new customers and damage brand reputation, impacting long-term revenue.

The Global Gateway Programme supports businesses in East Lindsey by enhancing their capabilities and ultimately driving regional economic growth and fostering strong community ties. Through comprehensive training in areas such as e-commerce localization, multicultural marketing, and intercultural communication, the Global Gateway Programme empowers professionals to lead diverse teams, engage effectively with international clients, and navigate the complexities of global markets.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is the government's domestic replacement for the European Structural and Investment Programme (ESIF). It provides funding for communities, places, businesses, people and skills. The Rural Prosperity Fund supports investment opportunities in rural areas.

East Lindsey Councillors Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “East Lindsey District Council is excited to support PAB Languages in delivering this interesting programme of courses for professionals through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“This programme will give those who access it the opportunity to grow and, in turn, aid many individuals to receive support, especially people who work in cross-cultural settings, enhancing their knowledge. This has the intended aim of supporting those in employment to become confident in dealing with international trade and international markets, supporting East Lindsey’s drive to get our businesses exporting.”

The training begins in December 2024 and will include courses such as:

- Intercultural Communication: Essential skills to foster effective client and team interactions, promoting workplace cohesion and cross-cultural understanding.

- Customer Service: Tailored for diverse markets, this training deepens multicultural marketing skills and enhances customer engagement.

- Website and Digital Content Localisation: Practical guidance for building an international online presence that truly resonates in new markets.

PAB SEMA4 is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in global markets by providing a suite of services designed to enhance cross-border communications.

For more information, visit https://www.pabsema4.co.uk/about-global-gateway