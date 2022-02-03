Selly Paengkaew of My Thai Chef EMN-220127-142342001

My Private Chef draws on Selly Paengkaew’s Thai roots and offers a delicious home-cooked Thai meal cooked in your home as part of a unique dining experience, as well as offering private Thai cooking classes so you can have a go at preparing the local Thai food yourself.

Selly explained: “From 2012 to late 2021 I was operating My Phuket Chef in Phuket, and my sister continues to run this business for me.

“This business offers visitors to Thailand an in Villa Thai dining experiences and In Villa Thai cooking classes. It has been very successful.”

When Selly moved to Horncastle, she said she found the Thai and Asian restaurants here rather underwehelming and wants to bring an authentic Thai food experience straight to people’s doors.

“There are many options for dining, but I hope that having a Thai citizen chef offering a Thai dining experience or cooking class in the comfort of their home would be something of an experience without travelling to Thailand.”

Selly is also planning on offering a delivery service, called My Yummy Thai, where the meal will be cooked and then delivered to you.