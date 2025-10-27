From nan’s care to home care: husband and wife team bring personalised service to Lincolnshire

(From left to right) Lisette Poole (Registered Manager), Yvonne Powell (carer), Louise Page (carer), Hena Zainab (Managing Director)

When most children were out playing, Hena Zainab was learning how to bathe, feed and comfort her bedridden grandmother. Those early experiences of love, sacrifice and responsibility have now inspired her to launch a brand-new in-home care service for families across Lincolnshire.

Alongside her husband, Zameer Syed, Hena has launched Visiting Angels in Grantham – a business built on the values she first discovered at her nan’s bedside: dignity, compassion and the belief that everyone deserves care they can trust.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Hena said: "We cared for my nan as a family – and it wasn’t just about her physical needs, but about making sure she was happy, comfortable and connected to us all. Those years taught me what true care looks like. It isn’t a checklist of tasks – it’s compassion delivered with love. That’s the spirit I want to bring to every family we support through Visiting Angels."

While Hena’s career path took her through finance and IT, Zameer built his experience in sales and marketing within the civil engineering industry and extended his skills to community service as a school and college governor. Together, they felt inspired to create something that combined their professional expertise with their shared passion for care and giving back.

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering financial rewards and avenues for career development, Hena and Zameer are committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

Zameer explained: "It’s simple – if we take good care of our carers, they’ll take the very best care of our clients. That means paying fairly, covering travel time and mileage, and giving them the training and career progression they deserve. Too often carers are overlooked, but with Visiting Angels, we’re determined to change that."

At the heart of the new branch is Registered Manager Lisette Poole, whose own journey into care began when she supported her grandmother through illness. Guided by her nan’s belief that she could make a difference to others, Lisette went on to build a career rooted in compassion and community. Having worked across both home and residential care, she now brings her experience and passion to lead the Lincolnshire team.

Lisette said: “My nan was the reason I came into care, and she still inspires me every day. I’ve seen first-hand how the right support allows people to stay independent and live with dignity in their own homes. At Visiting Angels, we’re not just delivering care – we’re building relationships and making a real difference for families across Lincolnshire.”

From their base in Grantham, the couple’s new service will support families across Lincolnshire – including Melton Mowbray, and Newark-on-Trent. Their mission is to help older people remain safe, independent and comfortable in their own homes, while giving families the peace of mind that their loved ones are in safe hands. And for Hena, that mission always circles back to her nan.

"Looking back, I wish my nan could have had access to the kind of care we’re now able to provide through Visiting Angels," said Hena. "She had love from us, but I would have wanted her to also have carers who were supported, valued and able to give her the time and attention she deserved. That’s what drives me now – to make sure other families get the level of care I’d have wanted for her. If we can give even one family that peace of mind, then this will all be worthwhile."

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels could help care for your loved ones, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/lincs or call Hena, Lisette and the team on 0147 685 1860.