From school to salon - Scarlet, 19, launches beauty business

Scarlet Leverton at the official opening of Scarlet’s Hair and Beauty salon.

​Scarlet Leverton, 19, officially opened Scarlet’s Hair and Beauty salon, on Market Street in Spilsby last week after months of hard work to turn her dreams into reality.

"I’ve always known that I wanted this, “ Scarlet said, “I’ve always wanted to have my own salon.”

After going to Skegness Technical College aged 16 when she graduated from Banovallum School, Scarlet studied hairdressing for two years and also undertook several courses under her own initiative to expand her skills, including brow lamination, waxing, lash extensions, and nail art.

Scarlet Leverton's salon Scarlet's Hair & Beauty.

Scarlet’s Hair and Beauty salon then came into fruition when the premises became available for rent and Scarlet had a conversation with her mum Tracey about the possibility of taking the shop on.

And now, Scarlet’s business is up and running offering a full range of hair services, including hair extensions, and a wide range of beauty treatments.

"It was amazing to open the salon, it took a long time to do but I was almost fully booked in my first week and it’s great,” Scarlet said.