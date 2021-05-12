Full on fun promised for reopening of Butlin's in Skegness next week

Splashing fun is promised when Butlin's in Skegness reopens.

The resort in Ingoldmells will be welcoming back visitors on Monday, May 17, as the nation embarks on the next stage of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

All three resorts at Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead have been working hard behind the scenes to create an exciting new line-up of live shows and exclusive entertainment, featuring the likes of Peppa Pig and Thomas & Friends™, as well as preparing the state-of-the-art swimming pools and activities so they are ready for everyone to enjoy.

Guests of all ages can get that Saturday night feeling every night of the week, enjoying star names for 2021 including X-Factor’s Fleur East and Max and Harvey, as well as the new and exclusive to Butlin’s show ‘The Diversity Games’, featuring Britain’s favourite street dance troupe.

Meanwhile, youngsters can cheer with excitement when Peppa Pig and her brother George hit the stage in a brand new mini-show, whilst PJ Masks fans can practice their superhero moves during an action-packed on stage adventure. Children can also watch Thomas & Friends™ steam into Butlin’s in the exclusive live show ‘Thomas’ Race Day’.

All three resorts have invested millions of pounds in building a state-of-the-art, 860-seater indoor entertainment venue, ‘Studio 36’. The new all-weather entertainment venues have been designed with socially distancing guidelines in mind and are fully equipped with air-conditioning and heating so guests can fully enjoy the entertainment on offer.

Dive Right In

Families won’t be short of thrills thanks to the fantastic swimming pools, all complete with a lazy river, slides and flumes as well as a tots area for the young ones. Included in the price of a break and open all day, those looking for a summer staycation can get that seaside feeling at any of the resorts’ indoor pools without having to worry about the unpredictable British weather. With new measures in place to ensure the safety of guests, including a one-way system and restricted numbers on rides, guests will be reassured throughout.

A new and exclusive to Butlins show The Diversity Games is part of the live entertainment at the resort this summer.

Endless Activities

The fun doesn’t stop with the live entertainment or pools, Butlin’s also promises a range of activities with something for everyone. With unlimited entry included in the price of a Butlin’s break, the resorts’ fairgrounds complete with a variety of fantastic rides including dodgems and vintage stall games, offer a magical and nostalgic day out with family or friends. Meanwhile, the Little Stars Fairground is ideal for those too young to enjoy the big rides, whilst the soft play area is perfect for little ones seeking adventure.

As well as the huge variety of entertainment included in the price of a Butlin’s break, for just a little extra guests can enjoy a range of additional, optional activities to add a little more sparkle to their holiday. Brilliant for an evening out with friends, adults can enjoy a game of ten-pin bowling at the bowling alley equipped with a nearby bar for those happy to watch, or play American pool at the sports bars. Meanwhile, adventure seekers can visit the go-kart track for a whizz around the hairpins or take on the aerial adventure course.

Butlin’s Promise

The show will go on at Butlin's in Skegness

For those worried it’s not the right time to book just yet, the Butlin’s Promise provides guests with the confidence they need to book a break. The Butlin’s Promise provides guests with the lowest price guarantee, no quibble refunds, flexibility to amend their booking as well as low deposits. www.butlins.com

Fairground fun for families at Butlin's in Skegness.