Full, permanent Boston post office opens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fully operational (and fully refurbished) branch went live at the Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Friday (April 25).
Since February 3, it had been operating from the centre in an interim form.
This followed the closure of the previous branch – based inside WH Smith, in Strait Bargate – just after Christmas.
The interim form allowed for some services to be restored, while work took place on a permanent branch at the same location.
Restored services now available at the unit are: digital and paper passport application services, document certification, car tax services, full on-demand travel money and travel insurance, driving licence photocard renewals, DPD buy-in-branch, and Amazon services.
Cards and stationery can also be bought on site.
The opening times are Monday to Saturday, 9am – 5.30pm.
Post Office area change manager Sally Ingold said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community so we are delighted to have opened a full, permanent, solution for Boston. The temporary solution had allowed us to quickly restore service to the community until the permanent branch was ready at this fully-refurbished, great-looking, location.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.