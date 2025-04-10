Fully Funded Support Available Once Again for Greater Lincolnshire SMEs

Business Lincolnshire is pleased to inform the business community that we will be delivering another year of fully funded support for SMEs across the whole Greater Lincolnshire geography.

Over the next year, businesses in the region will have access to a wide range of fully funded programmes designed to help them grow, innovate, and become more resilient. These include support for entrepreneurs just starting out, established businesses looking to scale, and businesses aiming to become more sustainable or adopt new technologies.

Businesses can benefit from Low Carbon Lincolnshire, which helps organisations reduce their environmental impact and move towards net zero. The High Growth programme, is ideal for businesses growing rapidly. Meanwhile, Your Business Boost offers targeted support for those in the leisure, hospitality, and tourism sectors and the Social Economy Academy supports the social economy sector via online masterclasses and face-to-face social events.

Support is also available for businesses wanting to adopt artificial intelligence through the AI Accelerator, while manufacturers can take advantage of a range of support to improve productivity and efficiency, and those in the agricultural and horticultural sectors can benefit from the Lincolnshire Farm Support Programme. Additional support is on offer for businesses looking to export or import and a small grant may be available for businesses working with an adviser looking to grow.

The Business Lincolnshire Start Up Academy provides workshops for individuals considering setting up in business, plus advice and mentoring for early staged businesses by a professional Business Start Up Adviser. Start-up businesses trading less than 12 months, might be eligible for a £500 Start Up Grant if the Adviser identifies that they meet the criteria. The Start Up grant requires 50:50 match funding.

All of this is backed by Business Lincolnshire’s team of fully funded business advisers and specialist advisers, who provide expert one-to-one impartial advice and guidance. Whether it’s marketing, digital adoption, operations, or access to finance, advisers are on hand to support businesses through their next steps.

Angela Driver, Enterprise Growth & Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub Manager, said:

"We’re delighted to continue delivering vital support to the businesses that make Greater Lincolnshire thrive. With a variety of fully funded programmes, expert advisers and small grant opportunities, we’re here to help businesses of all sizes and sectors - whether they’re starting out, growing fast, or adapting to a changing world. If you’re a business in the region, now is the perfect time to get in touch and find out how we can support you."

To find out more and speak to an adviser, complete the Business Lincolnshire enquiry form: www.businesslincolnshire.com/enquiry