Horncastle Funeral Home (Gold Funeral Branch of the Year): Nicola Turner, Heidi Pickup, Lisa Walker, Neil Bowsher, Richard Hoyles, Richard Blackburn, George Wilson, Rachel Bell, Dennis Cooper and Michelle Hizzey. EMN-221204-134911001

Dedicated colleagues from across Lincolnshire Co-op have been recognised with awards for providing valued services to their communities and making a positive difference.

Colleagues Awards Week 2022 sees the overall Branches of the Year celebrated as well as individuals and teams given awards for going the extra mile.

One of the winners was Horncastle Funeral Home, which was awarded Gold Funeral Branch of the Year for providing consistently high levels of service, showing resilience and thinking of new ideas that have now been implemented in other funeral branches, too. On top of this, it achieved a 100 per cent client recommendation score.

Richard Blackburn, funeral director at Horncastle Funeral Home, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have been awarded gold and am thrilled for the team here.

“All the funeral branches work so hard to do a difficult job and to be recognised amongst them is incredible. I would like to thank my amazing colleagues. We’ve built a strong team here in Horncastle through their efforts but have also received valuable support from all the other branches too.