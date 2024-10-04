Gaining building control consent just got easier thanks to new end-to-end application feature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincoln homeowners and businesses looking to gain building control approval from their local Building Control Body can now complete the entire application process on a single platform.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Building Control page, part of Planning Portal and operated by TerraQuest, now allows users to request their application fee through the site. With this, the public can now complete their entire planning and building control applications through a single login.

Implemented following feedback from users, the new addition coincides with the sites milestone of being used to submit nearly 3,000 applications in the six months since it was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the ability to pull through key information from planning applications, track the progress of multiple building control submissions and now request a building control fee, the service creates a singular space for the entire planning journey. The new fee request feature means the need to manage multiple lines of contact are now a thing of the past with building control bodies notifying applicants of updates through the site.

Feature update makes gaining building control consent even easier

Since its launch in April 2024, more than 100 building control bodies have signed up to the portal so that applicants across England, Wales and Northern Ireland looking to apply for building consent can do so in a single space.

Geoff Keal, CEO of TerraQuest, the operator of Planning Portal, said: “By making this update to the Building Control service, people in Lincoln looking to gain approval to continue with their project no longer have to email or call their local council to find out how much their application will cost. Having the entire process in a single streamlined space means applicants can easily apply, view, amend and receive the go-ahead without having to keep track of various forms of communication.”

The development of the Building Control service is a key step in streamlining and digitalising the building control application process for all users looking to gain approval for their projects. Using a single sign-on, both the public and businesses can make the most of the usability and interface enhancements that save both time and money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff continued: “Our team continuously strives to ensure that the Building Control service remains up to date with the latest legislative changes and enhancements to ensure a smooth journey. Now that we’re six months into service, this milestone of 3,000 applications helps cement us as the home of planning and building control.”

For more information about TerraQuest’s Building Control service, please visit: www.planningportal.co.uk/applications/building-control-applications