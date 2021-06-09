Gainsborough florist welcome a new team member to its flower family

Abby, 26, recently relocated to the area from Ascot and has settled into her new role at the Gainsborough based florist.

Her experience in floral design, installation and wedding floristry puts her a cut above when it comes to floristry she has already used her expertise to produce arrangements for weddings and local venues.

The Florist at Marshalls’ Yard is an independent, family run business led by Laura Bellemy who took over the business in 2019.

The Florist’s Laura Bellemy and Abby Millis.

As well as designing bespoke fresh flower bouquets for all occasions, the team cover weddings and funerals on request, The Florist has also expanded their range of luxury home, gift and garden ware.

Speaking about her new role, Abby said: “Although I have only been in the role for just couple of weeks I have loved my time so far and have already worked on some projects including weddings and venue work.

“The people of Gainsborough have been lovely and I look forward to seeing where the role will take me.”

Laura Bellemy, The Florist owner, said: “We are ecstatic to have Abby on board our team.

"Her knowledge and expertise in the industry will bring something different to the area.

“Abby has settled in beautifully and is already part of our flower family.”