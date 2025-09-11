Gainsborough insurance broker acquired by JMG Group

Simon Allsop, managing director of Allsop Commercial Services

Allsop Commercial Services, an independent commercial insurance brokerage based in Gainsborough, has this month joined one of Yorkshire’s fastest growing insurance broker groups, JMG Group.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Scunthorpe in 1991, now run from its headquarters in Gainsborough, Allsop Commercial Services specialises in providing insurance for business throughout the UK across all commercial sectors. This includes construction, financial services, farming and motor traders, with the team supporting clients ranging from one-man bands to large corporations.

As part of the JMG Group, Allsop Commercial Services will benefit from improved access to a broader range of markets as well as additional business assistance, assuring it will continue to thrive long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon says: “My main concern was making sure our clients are protected and cared for and our existing team of four are also looked after. After getting to know the JMG Group team and how they do things I felt reassured that both these conditions would be met.

“Having in the past talked to other larger, corporate buyers, I didn’t get the same positive feeling that they would be a good home for the business; their offers felt more about asset stripping than keeping the business going. I am confident we have made the right choice with the right company.”

Going forward, Simon will continue to head the business as usual and is looking forward to continuing to develop and enhance its offer for clients using the tools provided by the JMG Group.

JMG Group CEO Nick Houghton says: “I am delighted to welcome Simon and the team to the group. They’ll now have access to resources they need to keep growing and delivering the personal service they’re known for. Allsop Commercial Services is exactly the kind of business we are keen to bring into the group, and I look forward to seeing the firm continue to thrive.”