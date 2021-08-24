Owner Nicola Truesdale outside the newly refurbished Sweetie Perfection

Sweetie Perfection at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough has had an eye-catching new sign installed to marks its rebrand from Sweet Traditions.

Owner Nicola Truesdale began as a sales assistant and bought the business five years ago, running it alongside her partner Daniel Winter.

The shop has been part of the Marshall’s Yard line up for the last eight years and the couple have also extended their lease for a further five years.

Nicola has built up the business initially selling a variety of traditional penny sweets, including classic favourites and American sweets.

The store has diversified over the years offering sugar free and vegan ranges, plus the ever popular ‘sweetie explosions’, gift hampers and seasonal treats. The business also has a growing online customer base.

Nicola said: “It has been a tough time for us as it has for all retailers throughout the last 18 months, but we are definitely starting to build things back up and getting busier again.

“We’re proud to be continuing our commitment to Marshall’s Yard and to Gainsborough by extending our lease and to be unveiling our new name and signage.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for supporting us and Sweetie Perfection looks forward to serving up your favourite confectionary for many years to come.”