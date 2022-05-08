GALLERY: Exciting CGI images of plans for new entertainments complex in Skegness

Bottons Pleasure Beach have submitted plans to provide a multi-purpose entertainments area on the site of a former crazy golf course and river ride attraction on Tower Esplanade.

Computer-generated imagery submitted to ELDC in the application shows an outdoor screen, entertainments area and stage, a food court with hot food takeaways, bars, restaurant and cafes, and other shops.

It is the latest example of private sector investment in Skegness. Other recent plans announced include new bars at the Hive entertainments complex and major extensions to the Vine and Royal Renaissance hotels.

The Botton family has a rich history of running traditional fairgrounds, taking over Skegness Pleasure Beach from Butlin’s in 1965.

In 1996 it added the Water Tub Ride and Adventure Golf Course and in 2012 plans were approved for the Go-kart Track with raised bridge..

The expiry date to approve the plans is Wednesday, June 29.

