GALLERY: ​Louth Food & Drink Festival draws hungry crowds

​​Louth was bustling with peckish punters on Sunday (October 1) as the town celebrated the best food and drink Lincolnshire has to offer.

​​Louth Food & Drink Festival took place on Lincolnshire Day with more than 60 different food and drink businesses from the Greater Lincolnshire area showcasing their talents, including local cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries, wines, beers, tacos, pizza, gin, waffles, fudge, fries, chocolate, ice cream, and more.

Just some of the Lincolnshire businesses included Louth’s Luda Brewery, Horncastle’s Foxy Cakes & Bakes, and Lincs Table from Woodhall Spa, with musical performances and street entertainment provided throughout the day.

Mayor Julia Simmons officially opened the event, and said it went really well and it is hoped it will be repeated in the future:

"We’re really pleased with how it went and the weather held out which was good,” she said, “It really brought people together and we have there will be similar events in the future.”

1 . James Gilliatt, superviser at Luda Brewing Company, Louth. James Gilliatt, supervisor at Luda Brewing Company, Louth. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . L-R Carla Jones, Cathy Barker and Jackie Chalkley of The Rolling Stones WI. Human Fruit Machine The Human Fruit Machine, from left: Carla Jones, Cathy Barker and Jackie Chalkley of The Rolling Stones WI. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3 . Street entertainment Street entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

4 . MLOP-04-10-23-Louth Food n Drink (3).jpg Musical entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography