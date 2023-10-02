GALLERY: Louth Food & Drink Festival draws hungry crowds
Louth Food & Drink Festival took place on Lincolnshire Day with more than 60 different food and drink businesses from the Greater Lincolnshire area showcasing their talents, including local cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries, wines, beers, tacos, pizza, gin, waffles, fudge, fries, chocolate, ice cream, and more.
Just some of the Lincolnshire businesses included Louth’s Luda Brewery, Horncastle’s Foxy Cakes & Bakes, and Lincs Table from Woodhall Spa, with musical performances and street entertainment provided throughout the day.
Mayor Julia Simmons officially opened the event, and said it went really well and it is hoped it will be repeated in the future:
"We’re really pleased with how it went and the weather held out which was good,” she said, “It really brought people together and we have there will be similar events in the future.”