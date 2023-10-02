Register
Davina Symonds of Lincs Table, with Pocklington Plum Bread. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyDavina Symonds of Lincs Table, with Pocklington Plum Bread. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
Davina Symonds of Lincs Table, with Pocklington Plum Bread. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

GALLERY: ​Louth Food & Drink Festival draws hungry crowds

​​Louth was bustling with peckish punters on Sunday (October 1) as the town celebrated the best food and drink Lincolnshire has to offer.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST

​​Louth Food & Drink Festival took place on Lincolnshire Day with more than 60 different food and drink businesses from the Greater Lincolnshire area showcasing their talents, including local cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries, wines, beers, tacos, pizza, gin, waffles, fudge, fries, chocolate, ice cream, and more.

Just some of the Lincolnshire businesses included Louth’s Luda Brewery, Horncastle’s Foxy Cakes & Bakes, and Lincs Table from Woodhall Spa, with musical performances and street entertainment provided throughout the day.

Mayor Julia Simmons officially opened the event, and said it went really well and it is hoped it will be repeated in the future:

"We’re really pleased with how it went and the weather held out which was good,” she said, “It really brought people together and we have there will be similar events in the future.”

James Gilliatt, supervisor at Luda Brewing Company, Louth.

1. James Gilliatt, superviser at Luda Brewing Company, Louth.

James Gilliatt, supervisor at Luda Brewing Company, Louth. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

The Human Fruit Machine, from left: Carla Jones, Cathy Barker and Jackie Chalkley of The Rolling Stones WI.

2. L-R Carla Jones, Cathy Barker and Jackie Chalkley of The Rolling Stones WI. Human Fruit Machine

The Human Fruit Machine, from left: Carla Jones, Cathy Barker and Jackie Chalkley of The Rolling Stones WI. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Street entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival.

3. Street entertainment

Street entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Musical entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival.

4. MLOP-04-10-23-Louth Food n Drink (3).jpg

Musical entertainment at Louth Food & Drink Festival. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

