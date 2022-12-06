GALLERY: New Boston gym up and running as Boston United legend cuts ribbon

Celebrations have been held to mark the opening of a new gym in Boston.

PureGym Boston, on the Alban Retail Park, in Grantham Road, welcomed Boston United goalkeeping legend Paul Bastock on Friday to cut the ribbon on the site.

Paul holds the record for the most competitive club appearances in world football, with more than 600 of these being made for Boston United. In September, Paul returned to the club as assistant manager.

PureGym has taken the unit formerly occupied by Maplin. It features more than 220 pieces of equipment.

In a joint statement following the launch, general manager Guy Woods and assistant manager Aaron Appleyard said: “We are very excited to be open and welcome everyone into our state-of-the-art facility. As two local lads we feel very privileged to be able to represent PureGym in Boston. We have created two management jobs and six fitness coach positions and are still recruiting for more personal trainer and fitness coaches.

“We are very keen to get the ‘Everybody Welcome’ message across, at PureGym everybody is welcome regardless of age, gender, ethnicity and religion. With our ‘Train Safe’ commitment we aim to provide a safe space for everybody to come and get fitter, healthier and stronger together.”

They also spoke of work they have done to forge links with businesses in the area and said they hope for this to continue.

“Early next year we will be hosting an event night, inviting all our local business contacts down to our club for a fun-filled night where they can showcase their business,” they said.

Before Maplin, the premises was home to another electrical goods retailer, Comet.

Comet was the original tenant following the construction of the Alban Retail Park in 1989.

After Comet collapsed into administration, Maplin took on the unit in 2013 and traded there until 2018, when it too went into administration.

1. PureGym lauches in Boston Team members of PureGym Boston. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

2. PureGym lauches in Boston The new gym is about 10,000 sq ft in size. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

3. PureGym launches in Boston It has more than 200 pieces of equipment, including dumbbells up to 50kg. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

4. PureGym lauches in Boston Weight-lifting equipment. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales