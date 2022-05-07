Expect to find a great variety of tempting dishes from around the world as well as gift ideas.

The event is presented by RR EVENTS and supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID). It features stalls along the High Street, which also has a number of great shops and cafes to explore.

It will be opeb today (Saturday) from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to Friday.

1. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Photo: Visit Lincs Coast

2. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Photo: Visit Lincs Coast

3. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Photo: Visit Lincs Coast

4. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Mablethorpe Continental Market street food festival. Photo: Visit Lincs Coast