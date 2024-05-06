GALLERY: Teenage Market hosts young craft, henna, and textile entrepreneurs

Rahena Begum of Henna by Rhi.

​The Teenage Market returned to town on Saturday (May 4) and tradersaged 25 and under from Horncastle and the surrounding area were peddling their wares.

Just some of the different products and services were ZEC Crafts, taxidermist Miss Quirk Dermy, Megan’s Cool Creations, Henna By Rhi, and Handmade Jewellery by Meghan Lilly.

Splats Entertainment also bought their Circus Day to the town centre, where visitors were able to try their hand at skills including juggling, spinning plates, riding fun wheels, walking on stilts, and more.

Molly Kelsey of Lola's Treasures.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: “I’m delighted that our Teenage Markets are getting back underway for 2024, and will be a regular fixture in our market towns over the coming months, helping create a fantastic atmosphere and providing talented young people with a platform to show off and sell their creativity.

“This great initiative helps to provide our market towns with new vibrancy and ideas, now and in the future, and can inspire and enable the next generation of market traders in East Lindsey.”

Further Teenage Markets will be taking place in Horncastle on August 10, Spilsby on May 18 and September 14, and Louth on June 1 and August 24.