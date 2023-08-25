Gareth James appointed Interim CEO at Groundwork Five Counties

Local charity Groundwork Five Counties has appointed Gareth James as its interim CEO, following the announcement of CEO Emma Atkins stepping down in September. The charity works with the business community, foundations, and the public sector across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, championing wellbeing through the enjoyment and care of the environment.

It helps people and communities by promoting sustainability, protecting and improving local green spaces, and offering pathways to green jobs and volunteering opportunities.

Projects include Green Doctor, where energy efficiency experts visit vulnerable communities and households to provide free advice to help reduce energy consumption and save money on energy bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of the Board Keith Daniell says: “With his extensive experience in delivering educational programmes, strategic planning and leadership in the third and public sector, Gareth is the right person to take Groundwork forward.

Gareth James, CEO (Interim) of Groundwork Five Counties

“His commitment to the charity is extraordinary and he has many exciting ideas to drive growth. I give my heartfelt thanks to Emma for all her hard work and look forward to seeing what Gareth will accomplish during his tenure.”

Gareth says: “Emma has done an incredible job of transforming our organisation to address some of the significant environmental and social challenges in our region. She will be missed but will undoubtedly continue to have a huge impact as she returns to the sector closest to her heart: sports and physical activity.

“Our work is vital as the priorities for net zero and the importance of supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis are at the top of the agenda nationwide. We want to help people be part of the solution to the problems facing the planet and their own communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many local and national businesses work with us by offering resources, employee volunteering or grant funding. I encourage organisations who are interested in making a difference to contact me and discuss how to get involved in our exciting projects.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a great team of dedicated staff and to help build upon the hard work that has taken place.”

Groundwork Five Counties recently changed its name from Groundwork Greater Nottingham to reflect the charity’s work that stretches across much of the East Midlands.