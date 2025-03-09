Gelder Group and Lincoln Cathedral collaboration project for new stone cutting facility

The Gelder Group is celebrating an exciting new contract – which marks an incredibly special collaboration between the construction business and Lincoln Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sturton-by-Stow company has announced further expansion at its headquarters, revealing it is building a stone-cutting facility, which will provide tailored stone to keep the city’s world-famous Cathedral in great shape for centuries to come.

The latest addition has been talked about for some time.

Gelder Group CEO Steve Gelder said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both parties. The new centre will house modern equipment for future Cathedral projects, starting with the second stage of its Chapter house project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln Cathedral Assistant Clerk of Works Michael Graves; Lincoln Cathedral Director of Estates & Facilities Mark Wheater; Gelder Group CEO Steve Gelder cutting the first sod; Member of the Property Asset Committee (Cathedral) Giles Walter and Gelder Site Manager Alan Smith mark the start of work on the new stone-cutting centre

“The centre will boost efficiencies for the Cathedral and reduce costs because of its ability to cut pieces of stone to size, thereby reducing wastage to virtually zero.”

Work on the new centre began in January and the facility will be available to the Cathedral by way of a 20-year lease.

“Lincoln Cathedral is the only Cathedral to be listed in its entirety on English Heritage’s At Risk register, so we are really proud that the new centre will support this vital work and also the Cathedral’s drive to promote heritage skills,” he added.

Lincoln Cathedral Director of Estates and Facilities Mark Wheater said that following phase two of the Chapter House project, future work is waiting in the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have an over-arching 50-year plan and then a five-year plan of works. Maintaining the building and promoting the heritage skills needed to conserve it are huge priorities for us,” he said.

“The new facility means we are able to cut pieces of stone to size, rather than buying pre-cut blocks and then trimming them down. This will be much more cost-effective for us, with the ability to handle much larger pieces of stone. We will also be installing solar panels with battery storage to make the development as sustainable as possible.”

Mr Wheater is delighted about the new collaboration and the fact that the 20-year lease has sealed a long-term, sustainable solution for the Cathedral.

“We are really pleased to be partnering with Gelder, not only as a respected construction business, but also because of the Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability, which aligns with the Church of England’s commitment to protecting the planet, and to be carbon neutral by 2030” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Very Reverend Dr Simon Jones, Dean of Lincoln said: “This partnership with Gelder Group to create a bespoke cutting facility is a vital step in our commitment to conserving the built heritage of Lincoln Cathedral in a financially and environmentally sustainable way. The Cathedral has stood as a beacon on the skyline of Lincoln for almost 1,000 years, and one of our greatest daily challenges to ensure that it does so for many more centuries to come.

“The cutting facility will also support our reputation as a centre of excellence for heritage skills by providing our craftspeople with the literal building blocks to continue to conserve this internationally important building for the future, and ensure that these vital skills continue to be shared with the next generation of stonemasons.”