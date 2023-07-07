Get ready to mix it up at new Louth cocktail bar

​Following the success of two other restaurants in town, these business owners are set to shake and stir Louth with an elegant new cocktail bar.

Oliver and Abi C​rossland

Oliver and Abi C​rossland, who also own The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill in Queen Street and Mr Chips restaurant and takeaway on Aswell Street, have now taken over the former Grimsby College building just across the road and are set to open Bar Boulevard this autumn, creating up to 15 new jobs for the town.

The whole idea happened so quickly, Oliver said, as when the building came up for sale, within a week they had taken the building on with the view to opening it as a cocktail bar.

"It came at the right time for us,” he said, “We asked our staff at The Ranch if it was something we could do without letting anything else slip and we went for a viewing – as soon as we walked in, we could visualise what we would have and where.”

"The Ranch already has a good reputation,” Abi explained, “But we haven’t got the room to be able to offer the cocktails experience.

"The Ranch has a family atmosphere, and we want to be able offer a more adult ambience, with gin tastings and theme nights, and we can at Bar Boulevard – we’re very excited.”

It won’t just be an extensive cocktail and drinks menu on offer at Bar Boulevard either, ​​​​​​​as Oliver and Abi have teamed up with ​​​​​​​Nextdoor Sushi with the view to offering light food as well.

"We want to take what we know works at The Ranch and offer it here too, such as nachos and tacos,” Oliver added.

Bar Boulevard will also be fully accessible, with disabled toilets and a mix of high and low seating to suit everyone, and there are exciting plans to offer discounts at the bar for people who celebrate their birthdays at The Ranch.

Abi added: “We’re confident we will get this right, as a couple we like to go to this kind of place for a drink and we want to be able to offer that kind of place here.”

Applications for staff at Bar Boulevard are also invited, and between ten and 15 jobs will be created with the opening of the bar.

