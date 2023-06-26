Glass designer voted as East Lindsey's Favourite Market Trader

​A market trader who frequents the Horncastle markets has been voted as East Lindsey’s favourite trader – for the second time.

Amanda Brown - ELDC Market Trader of the Year

​Amanda Brown’s Glass Design stall has been voted as the District’s Favourite Market Trader of Year 2023 after received the most amount of votes in the district council’s East Lindsey Market Trader of the Year competition.

Amanda, who has been a market trader since 2015,stands on the Wednesday market in Louth and Thursday market in Horncastle, and over the years has built a good reputation for producing high quality unique items and excellent customer care – and also won the competition in 2021.

Amanda said: "Wow I cannot believe I have won again.

"I would like to thank everyone again who voted for me. It's amazing to have such positive support and that makes it all worthwhile.

"There is a lot of hard work which goes into what I do but I love it and enjoy standing on the markets."

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns presented Amanda with her prizes which includes a free advertisement barrier cover, award, and eight markets rent-free.

He said: “This competition is a fantastic way for us to celebrate our markets and for local people to get the opportunity to vote for their favourite trader.”

“You all offer a wide variety of quality products with affordable prices and I think this is vital to our community and we wanted you to get the recognition you deserve, well done Amanda.”

Horncastle’s markets open every Thursday and Saturday 9am to 4pm in the Market Place, as well as in Louth every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9am to 4pm in the Cornmarket, Spilsby every Monday (except Bank Holidays) 9am to 4pm in the Market Place and Buttercross Car Park, Alford on Tuesdays and Friday, Mablethrope on Thursdays and Wainfleet All Saints on the last Friday of each month.