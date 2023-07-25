Register
Glitz and Glamour dress shop wins at regional business awards

A Sleaford dress shop has won a regional prize at the English Business Awards for 2023.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
Heather Hardy and her team at the East Midlands final of the English Business Awards.Heather Hardy and her team at the East Midlands final of the English Business Awards.
Heather Hardy and her team at the East Midlands final of the English Business Awards.

Glitz & Glamour Boutique in Southgate specialising in ballgowns, evening wear and prom dresses.

Last week, it won the award for the best specialised retailer in the East Midlands finals at Leicester after being nominated for the category.

Heather Hardy who runs the business said: “It’s a huge achievement and very good for the town too. Now we go on to compete for the nationals representing the East Midlands. We are only a small business that has been open for five years now. So winning this is a huge achievement not only for the boutique but for Lincolnshire too.”

Related topics:East Midlands