Glitz and Glamour dress shop wins at regional business awards

Last week, it won the award for the best specialised retailer in the East Midlands finals at Leicester after being nominated for the category.

Heather Hardy who runs the business said: “It’s a huge achievement and very good for the town too. Now we go on to compete for the nationals representing the East Midlands. We are only a small business that has been open for five years now. So winning this is a huge achievement not only for the boutique but for Lincolnshire too.”