GMI begins work on major Grimsby regeneration project

GMI Construction Group has started work on one of the largest regeneration projects in Grimsby’s history - the transformation of Freshney Place into a dynamic leisure, retail, food hub and complimentary market.

This landmark investment, backed by the Government and North East Lincolnshire Council, aims to revitalise the shopping area in the heart of the port town to secure its long-term economic future.

GMI, appointed principal contractor by the council’s regeneration manager Queensberry, will construct a modern market hall with refreshed facades, featuring internal upgrades, and a new five-screen cinema and adjacent leisure facility, developed as shell-only units providing greater flexibility for tenants.

It will also deliver three commercial units designed for food and beverage operators, a newly designed public square serving as a central focal point, upgraded shopfronts and bulkheads within Market Square, as well as the refurbishment of three existing retail units.

(L-R): Centre director Amanda Austin, Cllr Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council; Ed Weston GMI’s Regional Commercial Director, Managing Surveyor Tom Creasy, and Project Manager David Fish, with Andrew Cooper, Multi-Site General Manager of Parkway Cinema, and Damien Jaines-White, Inward Investment and Growth Manager at North East Lincolnshire Council.

The initial phase involves an internal strip-out followed by the demolition in summer of the existing market hall and rooftop carpark. There will also be a partial demolition of the former BHS store on Flottergate and several commercial units in Flottergate Mall and the Bullring.

Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Cllr Philip Jackson, joined representatives from GMI Construction Group on site to formally launch the project. He said: “We’re on a hugely ambitious journey, with significant investment of public funds across our towns and borough. We’re investing in one of the largest schemes this council has ever invested in, and I’m pleased to be working with GMI on this significant contract.

“Our Freshney Place regeneration scheme is, in my firm belief, the most important regeneration project we have seen in North East Lincolnshire. It is key to the future of our town centre – underpinning the other regeneration taking place as well as securing the future of Freshney Place and the 1,700 local jobs it supports”

Ed Weston, GMI’s Commercial Director, said: “We are proud to be part of this transformative project that will breathe new life into the town centre. Our expertise in delivering both urban regeneration projects and high-quality mixed-use developments will ensure that Freshney Place becomes a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Paul Sargent, founder of Queensberry, and the Council’s Development and Asset Manager for Freshney Place, added: “We are looking forward to working with GMI’s team on this critical regeneration project that is vital to the continued success and popularity of Freshney Place. This is the sort of placemaking everyone talks about, but not everyone gets the opportunity to create.”

The scheme has already attracted strong interest from key tenants, with local operator Parkway Cinema pre-let on the five-screen venue and Starbucks confirming its return, while discussions continue with a leading food outlet.

The investment builds upon wider regeneration efforts across Grimsby, complementing projects such as the Onside Youth Zone and a new housing development at Garth Lane.