'Got a text!': Theme park in Ingoldmells offering 'hot date' for Fantasy 'Love' Island

Love is in the air at the beach on Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Fantasy Island is inviting people for a hot date next week to celebrate the return of the ITV2 dating show, Love Island.

For one month, the popular destination for thrill-seekers will change its name to Fantasy ‘Love’ Island.

Visitors are being invited to whack on that factor 50, don’t ‘mug us off’ and join in the fun.

Love Island is returning to ITV2 next week.

The well-known theme park offers an extensive range of thrilling rides and attractions fit for all ages.

Among the 30 rides and rollercoasters is g the new Spinning Racer ride which offers accelerated spins, uncontrollable belly laughs, and extreme thrills.

Forget about the infinity pool in the villa, as ‘Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’ challenges guests to take the plunge on its popular Log Flume ride. And what better place to take someone aside to discuss a re-coupling than on the Odyssey rollercoaster? Riders can hold on tight as they soar through the sky at amazing heights.

For anyone missing the beach, ‘Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’ also offers a large golden sand play area for families to enjoy a coffee while discussing last night’s episode of the reality show.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing for Mellors Group, said: “As the whole of the UK waits in anticipation for the return of Love Island, we wanted to go one step further and have a bit of fun by fully embracing the ITV2 show’s culture and temporarily becoming ‘Fantasy ‘Love’ Island’.

“We guarantee this summer will be one to remember in Skegness. We’ve got an abundance of thrilling rides and rollercoasters, exciting events, and a variety of fun activities on offer!”

The exciting rebrand will include a complete name change on the theme park’s official website and social media accounts #ThisIsNotADrill #CrackOn.

Fantasy Island is open now and operating in a fully Covid-19 safe and secure environment.

*Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday after 100,000 people registered their interest in being in the show. All contestants are being revealed on 'loveisland' on Instagram today.