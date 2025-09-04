Government overturns decision to refuse North Kesteven solar farm

Land on Little Hale Fen proposed for a Battery Energy Storage System. Image from planning documents submitted by Root Power South Ltd

A council’s refusal to permit plans for a solar farm near Sleaford which could power 14,000 homes has been overturned on appeal.

North Kesteven District Councillors turned down plans for the 77-hectare project on land south of Little Hale Drove, between Sleaford and Boston last year.

North Kesteven’s planning committee feared that it would occupy too much good quality farmland, harming Lincolnshire’s agricultural production.

However the government’s planning inspector said that decision was incorrect, as, technically, the solar farm would be for a temporary period of 40 years.

The solar farm now has permission for the site in Little Hale.

It would be capable of producing just under 50MW of power per year, which applicant AGR Solar 3 Ltd says would be enough to power a town the size of Sleaford.

The planning inspector initially planned to hold a hearing into the plans, but instead sided with the applicant at the last moment.

Nick Feltham, the council’s development manager, told councillors at a recent meeting: “The planning inspector concluded that there was not a loss of permanent [top quality farmland].

“There’s no indication that the quality of the soil would degrade after 40 years. The panel could be easily removed and returned to farming.

“The inspector also highlighted the critical need for renewable energy infrastructure.”

At the planning meeting in November, it was claimed that solar farms were offering a lifeline to struggling farmers.

Luke Rogers, speaking on behalf of applicants, said: “The landowner has made a loss in recent years, and has identified the poorest ten per cent of the farm.

“This will allow him to diversify his income and ensure the survival of the farm.”

However the majority of the planning committee said it was an inappropriate place to build.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey (Con) said: “We can’t justify damaging the environment to protect the environment. We cannot be blind to the cumulative effect on the landscape and food production.”

Councillor Robert Oates (Ind), was one of the three who backed it, saying at the time: “We have a shortage of electricity supply holding back development in this district, and this could supply electricity for every home in Sleaford.”