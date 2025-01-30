Government's support for Lincolnshire reservoir comes as 'shockwave' to locals

Anglian Water’s plans would require flooding around five square kilometres near the village of Scredington, south of Sleaford.

The Lincolnshire Reservoir would mean the loss of around 15 homes and farms, with another 15 possibly impacted, which could be compulsorily purchased if they did not sell.

Anglian Water says the project is vital in keeping the taps flowing as the population grows and the weather becomes drier.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the government is in favour of the development, although it will still need to gain a Development Consent Order.

The announcement came as part of a speech aimed at kickstarting growth and investment, with support also given to a third runway at Heathrow airport.

Hannah Thorogood, who runs the 100-acre Inkpot organic farm in the area, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The news has come as a bit of a shockwave to everyone.

“We believed that Anglian Water was focusing on their plans for the Fen reservoir [in Cambridgeshire], and the Lincolnshire timeline had been pushed back.

“Life has effectively been on hold under very stressful conditions since September 2022.

“No one can sell if we wanted to, and there’s no point in us putting up new barns to grow our business.

“This seems like desperation from the government trying to magic up growth.

“If the project ever appeared, it would be expensive and environmentally destructive.”

The scheme is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project due to its size and importance, meaning it will need to be determined by the government.

The Planning Inspectorate will make a recommendation, with the final decision taken by the relevant Secretary of State.

Anglian Water predicts its application will be submitted around 2028, with construction starting three years later if permission is granted.

The reservoir would begin work by 2039 at the earliest.

Mark Thurston, chief executive of Anglian Water, said: “Securing resilient water infrastructure is vital to unlocking growth, and in our region, which is the fastest growing, the driest and prone to flooding, we need to build infrastructure on a scale never seen before.

“The Chancellor is getting stuck in on what matters, recognising the critical role of the water sector so we can deliver on the billions of pounds of investment and upgrades planned.

“Our two new reservoirs, in the Fens and Lincolnshire, will supply up to 250,000 homes each while also delivering social, economic and environmental benefits for the communities around them.”