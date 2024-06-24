Grade II listed Exchange Buildings in Boston Market Place up for auction
The freehold to the Exchange Buildings at 36-39 Market Place is being offered with a guide price of £875,000 by property auctioneers, Acuitus at an auction to be held on July 9.
Originally built by the Boston Corporation in 1772, buildings were designed by Thomas Lumby and first served as a fish market with dwellings above; now, after alterations in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the historic parade houses four shops and eight residential flats.
Accordingto Acuitus, the property still has one vacant shop and three shops let with leases expiring in 2027/2028, and expansion possibilities on the part vacant third floor. In total the Exchange Buildings produce an annual rental income of £95,705, according to the auctioneers.
David Margolis of Acuitus said: “This historic asset sits in the heart of Boston, some 200m from the railway station, and offers investors a good blend of mixed income from retail and residential.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on July 9 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy. Further details here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.