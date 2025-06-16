Grand re-opening: The Bradley Inn in Grimsby shines with a brand-new look

The Bradley Inn

The Bradley Inn in Grimsby, Lincolnshire welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive nearly 3-week refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, The Bradley Inn renovation has completely transformed the pub.

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit. The pub also has the best and largest beer garden in Grimsby making it the perfect place to enjoy a pint or two with friends and family this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the latest look, The Bradley Inn’s menu willalso feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Dirty Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

The Bradley Inn

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Darryl Lipski, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Bradley Inn’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The family friendly The Bradley Inn shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub’s popular Thursday nights quiz is also getting a makeover with an all-new quiz host at the helm. As part of the changes there will also be a themed quiz once a month with the first one kicking off with a Harry Potter-theme on Thursday, 3rd July. There will also be a sports themed quiz on Sunday afternoons at 6pm.

The Bradley Inn also has a range of live entertainment acts once a month, keep an eye on the pub’s Facebook page for further details of upcoming live events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-legged friends kept on leads are also welcome at The Bradley Inn’s beer garden. Water is also available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners during their visit.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Bradley Inn please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/yorkshireandthehumber/thebradleyinngrimsby#/