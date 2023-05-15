Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) has announced two grants schemes to support organisations that benefit the town.

Boston Market Place. Stock image

A BTAC spokesperson asked: “Does your organisation operate from and for the benefit of residents in the BTAC area of Boston? Do you need funds to help promote your group? To run a community event to bring people together? Do you provide a service which promotes healthy living?

“Then, if you are based in and support people from the BTAC area of Boston then please consider applying for one of the BTAC Grants Scheme.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grant schemes offer small constituted groups and charities up to £1,000 of funding to help deliver services, provide activities, run workshops, purchase small items of equipment and offer one time opportunities for revenue funding.

Both grant schemes are now open to applications.

The deadlines to submit applications for the scheme is Thursday, June 1.