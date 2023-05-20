Green boost for 300 businesses in North Kesteven

Three-hundred small businesses in North Kesteven will be supported to discover why going green is so important to their business, while also saving them money.

Get Zero with Zeller. ​Offer for small businesses to sign up to get help cutting carbon emissions.

North Kesteven District Council is calling on local businesses to come forward and claim free access to an online sustainability tool that helps them cut their carbon footprint and energy bills, becoming the latest of a number of local authorities to join the Get Zero Get Zellar project.

The council says firms using the Zellar platform can reduce emissions and save up to £4,100 in energy bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there are many examples of businesses within North Kesteven making great strides in their carbon-cutting journey, NKDC Deputy Chief Executive Phil Roberts said: “Businesses have a vital role to play in tackling climate change, but many are unsure about where to start or why it could benefit them.

“This project, with its app and website, will make it easier for businesses to calculate their carbon footprint and find out how to reduce it while saving money."

Under its 2030 carbon net-zero ambition for both the council and the wider district, NKDC is subsidising places on the programme so that 300 local small and medium-sized businesses can access this scheme free of charge, part-funded by energy company SSE’s Sustainable Business Communities project with Zellar.

Zellar helps companies to calculate and understand their carbon emissions and build an achievable plan to reduce them, based on size and sector. NKDC will also be able to track the emissions reduction progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Roberts said: “Tackling meaningful climate action helps a business to stand out in the marketplace and customers want to support eco-friendly enterprises. Taking part in this free programme will make it clear to your customers that a business is making a positive impact.”

To qualify for a free one-year Zellar licence a firm must be a micro-SME (up to 10 employees) or SME (under 250 employees) in North Kesteven. The offer is available to the first 300 qualifying enterprises that apply before March 31 2024. Apply early to avoid disappointment.