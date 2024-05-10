Green light for Louth Morrisons to be demolished to make way for new, bigger, and better store

A visual representation of what the new and improved store could look like | Image: ELDC

A Morrisons supermarket in Louth is set to be demolished to make way for a bigger store.

Plans to tear down the Eastgate supermarket were greenlit during an East Lindsey District Council meeting on Thursday (May 9).

In recent years, the supermarket chain has been gradually acquiring parcels of land surrounding their store and car park as opportunities arise, aiming to utilise these spaces to enhance the store’s offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan is to upgrade the ‘Market Street’, enhancing the customer cafe and restroom facilities, improving highway access, providing parking in close proximity to the store and its entrance, and adding attractive landscaping and planting throughout the site.

A visual representation of what the new and improved store could look like | Image: ELDC

With the expanded site featuring a 37 per cent larger sales area, it will offer a broader selection of food items. In terms of employment, the renovation will secure 82 existing jobs and create an additional 50 positions initially, according to the supermarket chain.

The company is confident that continuous trading could potentially be sustained through phased construction, while concurrently developing a bright, modern, and energy-efficient store.

The proposal has generated considerable public interest, with over 100 local residents expressing their support for the project on ELDC’s planning portal. They were particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of a wider range of food options and improved accessibility for disabled and elderly individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Planning Committee meeting, Councillor Neil Jones (Conservative) described the investment in the new store as “a very big economic advantage for Louth and the town centre.”