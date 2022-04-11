Green tourism toolkit launched for county

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220328-103705001

Visit Lincolnshire has launched a green tourism toolkit to help businesses in the area’s visitor economy implement sustainable work practices.

The document provides an introduction to the concept of green tourism, notes how it can benefit not just the environment, but also businesses in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector, people working in those industries and the visitors themselves. It also features straightforward steps that can be taken in this area.

Developed by Lincolnshire County Council, it is available to download from a new Visit Lincolnshire website dedicated to supporting companies in the area’s visitor economy.

Lincolnshire County Council’s tourism manager Mary Powell, who has led the project, said: “This is just the beginning of the sustainable support that we are providing the visitor economy sector across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland.

“We want to support businesses in becoming proactive about turning their business greener and practising sustainability, making better places for people to live and better places for people to visit.

“This is of increasing importance to our visitors, so there are good business reasons for starting this process.

“We want to be able to attract visitors responsibly and understand that now more than ever, it is crucial to take care of our amazing places while still extending a warm Lincolnshire welcome.”