Greggs in Sleaford to be closed for a week after lorry damages shopfront

The damaged Greggs shopfront at the corner of Southgate and Jermyn Street.

The Greggs sandwich and bakery store in Sleaford is expected to be closed for a week after a delivery lorry backed into the shopfront this morning (Tuesday, October 29).

Greggs store manager, Jenny Charnock, said staff and a customer where in the Southgate store at the time when the collision happened at around 7.30am, but no-one was hurt.

She said: “Everyone was fine – just a bit of damage to the shop front. Structurally it is fine but it is a listed building and there was damage to the woodwork which will need repairing, so we will be closed until Tuesday."

She was keen to clarify that it was not an Iceland delivery lorry involved, despite speculation. She said the truck was reversing into Jermyn Street to deliver to one of the businesses.

"We have had a few times when lorries have hit our signs but this is a first time that one has actually hit the shop.”