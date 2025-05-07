Grimsby’s historic Haven Mill to be auctioned, with planning consent, for redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haven Mill, a 19th century former flour mill in Grimsby town centre, will be auctioned as a development opportunity later this month, with a guide price of £685,000.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring in auctioneer Pugh’s next online property auction on May 28, the Grade II-listed, five-storey mill building has planning permission to convert the upper floors to eight two-bedroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom apartments. The ground floor houses commercial premises which are to be retained.

The property was built in the early 1800s and was used as a mill and warehouse until the mid-20th century. In 1978 it was converted to a pub and shops on the ground floor, a restaurant on the first floor, and from 1980 housed Grinders Nightclub, known for its multi-coloured flashing dance floor. The upper floors, which have planning consent for redevelopment as residential space, have been vacant since 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area around Haven Mill has been earmarked for regeneration and the adjacent West Haven Maltings and Migar House have been designated £6m of Youth Investment Fund cash and other grants to create the Horizon Youth Zone, which will feature a music studio, gym and climbing wall.

Haven Mill in Grimsby, up for auction with Pugh for £685,000

Will Thompson, a director at auction house Pugh, said: “This is an exciting development opportunity for the right investor. Transforming the mill into an up-market waterfront apartment complex would bring new life to this historic building which is in good condition and has stood the test of time.

He added: “The mill is in a great location, fronting the River Freshney and within walking distance of amenities including supermarkets, a shopping centre and Grimsby station. The coastal setting is also close to scenic areas such as Cleethorpes beach and the Lincolnshire Wolds, making this a very attractive residential development.”

This month’s Pugh auction, which includes the Haven Mill, has new lots added daily and will be held on May 28 at www.pugh-auctions.com.