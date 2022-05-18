Ground broken on new 10,000sq ft Louth office

Louth office groundbreaking, from left: Gareth Avery (Stirlin), James Kirby (Stirlin), Adrian Reynolds (Duncan & Toplis), Jim (Wilkin Chapman), Flora Bennett (Wilkin Chapman), Tony Lawton (Stirlin)

Accounting and business adviser Duncan & Toplis will be sharing the new office, located at Fairfield Industrial Estate, with Wilkin Chapman Solicitors and representatives of both companies, as well as design and build partner, Lincolnshire-based contractor Stirlin Developments, visited the construction site last week for the official ground-breaking ceremony.

The offices have been built with hybrid working in mind, and will see a contemporary, open-plan office space built over two floors with a 61-space car park.

The new office will replace both companies’ existing premises in Louth, and should be completed by the end of the year.

Managing director of Duncan & Toplis, Adrian Reynolds, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that construction is now underway on our new offices in Louth and I’m very pleased that our friends at Wilkin Chapman are joining us in this ambitious project,” he said.

“Since we acquired our Louth office in 2007, we’ve supported hundreds of businesses in the area and our team members in the town have supported many more clients across the region and beyond.

"This new office is a major investment which underlines our dedication to the region, and it will also create a far better working environment for our team members, many of whom live in and around the town.”

Partner at Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, Flora Bennett said: “We can’t wait to move into our new offices at Fairfield Industrial Estate alongside Duncan & Toplis so it’s fantastic that construction is now underway.

"Our new Louth office will allow for improved collaboration and communication between our colleagues and clients across the Wolds region.”

Managing Director of Stirlin, Tony Lawton, said: “We are delighted to be starting work on this bespoke new premises for Duncan & Toplis and Wilkin Chapman Solicitors.